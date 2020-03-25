Kareena Kapoor Khan has been facing the wrath of trolls ever since she got married to Saif Ali Khan, who is a Muslim. Later, the couple was criticised for naming their son Taimur allegedly after the infamous Mughal conqueror Timur. And yet again, Kareena and her son Taimur were trolled over Hindu-Muslim connection.

Kareena recently joined Instagram and had been sharing photos from her personal archives. She recently uploaded an adorable picture with her son Taimur which immediately went viral on social media. However, it also invited unwanted attention of trolls who couldn't bear with the fact that being a Hindu, she got married to a Muslim and gave her son a Muslim name.

"S*le Bollywood mein ek aur bachcha Hindu se Muslim bana tujhe acha lag raha hai," read the insensitive comment posted by an online user. The said comment didn't go down well with Arjun who slammed the user right, left and centre for his uncalled prejudice against Kareena and her son.

Reacting strongly to the troll, Arjun wrote, "Abey ch**tiyen Hindu ho ya Muslim kya farak padta hai... It doesn't matter to him and his parents or anyone he knows toh tu kaun hai bey Hindu Muslim karne wala?"

Take a look.