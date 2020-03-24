The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the lives all over the globe. After the Janta Curfew on Sunday, almost all the states across the country have been brought down to lockdown. No shops, except for the necessary ones, will be open. It has not been a great Friday for Bollywood buffs last week as the cinema halls are closed and no new movies have been released.

Amidst all of this, it's social media that is keeping us sane and connected to our favourite stars. Indian celebrities have been sharing a glimpse of their daily routine making them more and more human for their fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan who made her debut finally on Instagram earlier this month has also been sharing sight of her house and personal life with the fans.

After winning hearts for sharing a video conferencing picture with her best friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora, Bebo has now posted a new picture that will prove that she is Bollywood's sleeping beauty. Bebo has shared a picture collage with her sister Karisma Kapoor and BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhatt sleeping respectively in their houses. Every woman in the picture shared by Jab We Met fame looks no less than a diva. Kareena even captioned the picture and wrote, "Friends that nap together, stay forever ", giving us major friendship goals.

Kareena has been active social media ever since her debut and she has been sharing engaging posts ever since. Known as the gossip queen of Bollywood, Kareena has knowledge about all the who's who of Bollywood. Once, her friend and ace director Karan Johar even went on record and said that if he would get an opportunity then he would name Bebo the Minister of Gossips.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium as a badass British Cop. The film revolved around the dreams of a young girl, played by Radhika Madan, who wants to study abroad and struggles of a father, Irfan Khan to make that dream, a reality. Kareena's role was also very much appreciated. She will be seen in Karan Johar's mega starter Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Jahnvi Kapoor and many more.