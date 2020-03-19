Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making most of her debut on Instagram by uploading interesting pictures every day. From pictures of Taimur to unseen pictures of her hubby Saif Ali Khan, Bebo has been hooked with social media. After the Coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities have self quarantined themselves, and so has Bebo. Be it spending time with Saif or disclosing her sweet temptations for deserts, the actress has been sharing a lot of posts lately and sharing the glimpse of her personal life.

Amidst CONVID-19, Bollywood stars have been urging their fans to stay safe and keep them sanitised. Stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra and many more have posted a message of social distancing in a quirky manner on their social media platforms. Now Bebo has also joined the league and has shared a cute picture from her childhood asking her fans to maintain social distance from each other.

The expression of baby Bebo is too cute to handle. She also uploaded a hilarious caption which read, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing' . Her girl gang has also showered love on this adorable picture. Veere Di Wedding director Rhea Kapoor commented, "This face has not changed. When I give promo dates ". Actress Malaika Arora also dropped a comment and called Kareena 'Beebolaaaaaa'.

Yesterday, the actress showed her sweet tooth by captioning a series of pictures of herself eating halwa and even explaining the right way of having one as "Ooh Ahh Yumm" which concludes with the picture of an empty halwa bowl. Looks like Bebo has found her silver lining amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic.

On the work front, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Bebo will be next working with Dharma Productions mega-starter project, Takht. This film will also star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.