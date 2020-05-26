The two popular heirs of Kapoor Khandan Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are among the most well-renowned names in Bollywood. While Ranbir is known for his Playboy image and dating some A-list actresses of industry, Kareena, on the other hand, is known for some of her infamous cat-fights, linkups and even making some bold statements in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not one to mince her words, she gives some straight forward answers without any kind of diplomacy. Bebo proved that she can make some effortless choices when she had to choose the better actress between two of her ex-bhabhis Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Actually, it so happened that when Kareena Kapoor Khan featured in Neha Dhupia's popular talk show on Saavan 'No Filter Neha', she was asked by Neha to choose the better actress amongst her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's former girlfriends, Deepika and Katrina. And within a blink of an eye, Kareena made Deepika Padukone clear winner.

Deepika a better actress than Katrina: Kareena Kapoor

Yes, she actually chose Deepika over Katrina. Shocking, right? The same lady who was believed to be quite fond of Miss Kaif and had openly expressed her desire to see Katrina as her bhabhi, when she had appeared on Karan Johar's show 'Koffee With Karan' along with her brother Ranbir.

The 39-year-old actress, in fact, went on to say that she would dance on Katrina's hit item number in Ranbir and Katrina's wedding. However, we can't complain since its a constantly evolving world where opinions changes in seconds.

Taimur's name was Saif Ali Khan's preference: Kareena

Further, when Begum Khan was asked to pick between Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor, the actor said, "Both are doing such great work, it's hard to pick coz both are doing such good work. But since most people are saying Alia, I'll pick Shraddha, poor thing. Coz I think Shraddha is also doing really well."

Also since Kareena Kapoor was pregnant when she had appeared on No Filter Neha, she also talked about saif preference over the child's name. She said that he wanted something 'Traditional'.

"We haven't thought of a name for our baby yet. Saif is a historian and would want a traditional old school name," stated Bebo. So now we know why the power couple decided to name their prince charming 'Taimur'.