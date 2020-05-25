Ever since the news of the lockdown was out, the film industry was hit the most as it suffered a huge financial blow. Since March 26th, all theatres have been shut down indefinitely. Moreover, many film producers are opting to release films on OTT platforms to cope with the losses incurred by the lockdown. With no shoots happening for the last two months, actors and film crew have been anxiously waiting for the government to give them clarity on when their shoots can resume. A lot of production houses are pleading the government to start the shoot as soon as possible.

Before the lockdown was announced Alia Bhatt was busy shooting in Madh island (Mumbai) for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, and now it's reported that her film will commence its shoot once there are relaxations in the state.

As per reports, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' could be one of the first films to go on floors.

Speaking about the same Ashok Dubey revealed, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali was already shooting in Filmcity and his set is still there. So the possibility is that his movie will be the first to resume shoot with the necessary precautions, once the permission is granted by CM. Boney Kapoor ji's film was being shot in Madh Island, his sets have been covered and he may begin shoot once the lockdown ends. A lot of filmmakers have kept their sets intact, waiting to start shoot post lockdown."

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was slated to release in September. However, looking at the given situation, nothing can be said.

It was also reported earlier that the shoot in Mumbai will commence from June last week by keeping social distancing measures intact. However, there is no confirmation by the government.

With this news coming in we hope that there is a cloud of a silver lining for the film industry. Let's keep our fingers crossed.