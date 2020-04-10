Kareena Kapoor Khan hails from the first family of Indian Cinema. After Karisma, she became the second daughter from the Kapoor family to become a star in the show business. Saif Ali Khan is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the descendant of the Nawab, and Sharmila Tagore, who hails from the prestigious Tagore family of Bengal. While both the actors over the years have established themselves in the industry, they also carry their prestigious names of their respective families along with them.

In various anonymous posts, netizens have found Kareena Kapoor Khan to be extremely snobbish. Director Anurag Kashyap had even suggested in one of his answers that Kareena concentrates more on the cast of the film than the script. Very recently, the Angrezi Medium actress was seen rudely interacting with a commoner. While Saif Ali Khan often maintains a calm behaviour with the media, he was seen misbehaving with his driver once at Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

During an interaction with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, the host Karan had casually told Kareena in a rhetoric manner that she and Saif have the blue blood attitude. We can't be sure if Karan was speaking to Kareena in respect to the context given above, or if he had only asked that question since he generally knew Kareena for a long time.

"You and Saif a little blue blood attitude is there," said Karan Johar.

"That is," Kareena replied in a softly agreeable tone.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was Sonam Kapoor then was seated on the same couch and vehemently came out in defence of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, so much so that Karan even said that she was acting as their spokesperson.

"I don't think it comes from that sense of superiority I think it comes from the fact that they are both working in their lives," said Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. She even confessed that since she loves Saif, she wanted to defend him.

Later Kareena replied," Just watch me next year, you want me to be at every party, every trial, doing a lot of PR, you want me to do that, you think I can do that." She pointed at herself, thereby suggesting that during pregnancy she has other priorities to fulfil.

On the work front, Karan Johar had Kareena Kapoor Khan have collaborated for Takht, however, the film has been on hold due to the corona virus scare.