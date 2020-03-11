It's quite common that Bollywood celebrities get chased by crazy fans for selfies and while most often the stars oblige to their wishes, there are some moments when the actors want to be left alone or their conduct gets misunderstood and get trolled for the same.

This time around, Kareena Kapoor Khan has come under the scanner of netizens because of her behaviour towards a fan who chased her to get a picture.

A video of the Angrezi Medium actress and Taimur has made it to the Internet and is going viral for all the wrong reasons. In the short clip, Kareena is seen entering her residence while being chased by a few female fans. One of them accidentally pushed the actress and that got her irritated. Though Bebo immediately posed with her for the cameras, she didn't smile and this further irked netizens, who trolled her on social media.

Many commented that they found Bebo 'rude' and 'arrogant'. One of the users wrote, "my goodness...Look at her attitude. Very bad. I know sometimes fans and media create a very stressful situation for these celebs but you also need to understand that these fans do not get such occassions to stumble upon their fav stars. Little smile on her face and that acknowledgment would have brought smiles on the fans' faces. No doubt why bebo is regarded as one of the most arrogant actresses in bollywood." Another user thinks she should take lessons from other stars. "She seems very rude to her fan. Very bad. She should take lessons from Ranveer Singh, her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. Everyone should boycott her movies if she behaves like this."

However, there were some who defended Kareena saying that star's privacy should be respected.

Take a look at some of the negative comments:

Kareena on pay disparity in Bollywood

Recently, the Good Newwz actress revealed that she has been replaced in films after she demanded equal pay in an interview with PinkVilla. "I did demand a certain fee and I don't think there is anything wrong in it. You put in equal amount of time and effort so obviously, you want a certain amount. Now there is a lot of discussion about pay disparity but when I said it earlier, no one really paid attention to it. Of course, if I have demanded something, I have been replaced but it is just that you don't hear about it," Kareena said.

She also spoke about the struggles that she had to go through for being a star kid and living under the shadow of her elder sister Karisma Kapoor, who is a well-known face in the industry.