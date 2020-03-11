Recently, one of the most awaited stars made her debut on social media with a bang. After a long wait, Kareena Kapoor Khan, aka Bebo, made her Instagram debut last week. Fans couldn't keep their calm as soon as Bebo started sharing the pictures. Not only fans but b-town celebrities have also been gushing over Kareena's Instagram pictures, ever since her debut.

While she has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, we couldn't help but notice that she's only following 29 people. This special list includes her friends such as Malaika Arora, BFF- Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar amongst others. Though Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Ibrahim Ali Khan are on the list but shockingly, step-daughter Sara Ali Khan has not been followed by Kareena.

Love Aaj Kal 2 fame Sara Ali khan is yet another loved star on Instagram. Her colourful posts with quirky and poetic captions are like and shared by millions of fans. To our surprise, both Kareena and Sara are yet to follow each other the social media platform. We hope that all is good under the hood as both of them have always been spotted showering love at each other at various events.

Jab we met fame has been keeping her fans busy with her adorable posts. Yesterday, Kareena also shared a picture of little Taimur with a pink Gulal on his cheeks. She shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Looks like Pink is his colour too."

As Taimur stepped out to play Holi, he looked cute in a white kurta-pyjama. His look was completed with a brown cap. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white suit with Plazo and Saif Ali Khan looked royal in white kurta-pyjama.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, is all set with her upcoming flick Angrezi medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aryan and will soon hit the theatres with Coolie no.1(remake), with Varun Dhawan.