Karisma Kapoor is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses of Bollywood. She was the queen of '90s era with back-to-back superhit movies like Coolie No 1, Biwi No 1, Hero No 1 and Raja Hindustani among others. All of these films have achieved cult status and some are now being remade as well.

She also starred in the now evergreen comedy movie Andaz Apna Apna that also had Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. Although the film didn't perform well at the box office soon after its release, it turned out to be one of the biggest cult films of Bollywood ever.

And now, the Kapoor girl is back to entertain the audience after a hiatus of several years. She is making her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series Mentalhood and in a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, Karisma opened up a lot about her movies, behind-the-scenes and more.

Karisma's shocking confessions

Talking about Andaz Apna Apna, she made a few shocking confessions. Besides having never watched the film, she also said that none of the actors was talking to each other at one point in time during the shoot. "I have never watched Andaz Apna Apna. There was no time, we didn't have time to watch our own films. There was a time when none of the actors were talking to each other. This cult film was being made and none of us was speaking to each other," she said.

Although Karisma and Raveena Tandon's characters are close friends, in real life, the former revealed that the two weren't on talking terms. "We were shooting from 7 am in Film City (Mumbai). I was shooting for the song 'Meri Pant Bhi Sexy' and Raveena (Tandon) was shooting for another movie.

And then we had another shift, and we would walk past each other in the corridors. There were no mobiles, and we would be coming down the stairs and looking at each other (in an antagonistic way) like that. And spend the whole evening, from 9 pm to 5 am, together, tied to that pole," she said.

How the actresses broke the ice?

Adding that how the director Raj Santoshi helped them turn friends again, she said: "Once Raj ji (Raj Santoshi) thought that it was too much that these girls aren't talking. There was a huge shot with all the girls and they said 'cut' and just left us there. Everybody had walked off, and Raveen and I were tied to the pole. We had no option but to say, 'Uh, can you try and open this?' It was hilarious and then we broke the ice."

Check out the interview video below: