Alt Balaji's upcoming show Mentalhood made headlines when it was announced. On the the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, makers unveiled the first poster of the show.

Menatalhood marks actress Karisma Kapoor's digital debut wherein she is play the lead. The web show will bring the rollercoaster journey of mothers to on the screen.

The poster shows an ensemble cast of Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shoma led by Karisma Kapoor. Directed by Karishma Kohli.

The makers took to social media to release the new poster with the caption, "Parenting jab bann jaayegi ek race, tab toh hoga hi #Mentalhood wala craze! Catch the journey of these mothers from motherhood to Mentalhood. Streaming this March on #ALTBalaji."

The web-series will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children. Multi-tasking becomes a habit and constant worrying and guilt feeling becomes their nature.

The trailer will be out on Monday!