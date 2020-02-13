Karisma Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have shared quite an interesting past. Now, it might make you wonder that it is only about the actor's relationship with Karisma's sister Kareena, but no, the two had an encounter earlier too when Shahid wasn't a known face in the industry.

Karisma and Shahid's had encountered each other in the 90s on the sets of 'Dil To Pagal Hai' when the actress was filming for the popular song 'Le Gayi Le Gayi'.

While many fans are learned that before becoming one of the leading actors in Bollywood Shahid was a background artist, only a few know that he was also a part of Karisma's 'Le Gayi' song as a dancer.

Why was Karisma frustrated with Shahid?

It was during the shoot that Karisma got frustrated and vent out anger on him. For all those who have seen the video of the song, would recall the scores of dancers behind the actress. When she was shooting for it, Karisma had to do 15 retakes and the reason was – Shahid!

Yes, the actor had himself revealed in an interview that Karisma got angry at him for he was the reason behind the number of retakes.

"There was only one guy who was slightly offbeat. I swear, with really big hairs on his head, that's me," he had said.

How Shahid became the culprit?

Revisiting what exactly happened on the set, he went on adding that was the time when she had to do 15 retakes because of me.

"And once she turned back and said 'Yeh kaun hai? Kaun hai ye?' And I was like hiding myself and saying main nahi hoon," the actor recalled.

Well, it wasn't Shahid actually to be blamed but his hair. The 38-year-old explained how his long, bouncy hairs used to settle down half a beat later he settled down while dancing. "So, it was not actually my fault, it was just the length of my hair," he added.

Shahid's history with Kareena

Later, he went on to earn a big name in the tinsel town and even dated Karisma's sister and a renowned actress Kareena. However, they ended their four-year relationship midway through the shooting of Jab We Met (2007).

The ex-flames were teamed up together in Abhishek Chaubey's 'Udta Punjab' in 2016. However, the two didn't share any scene together in the film. They even avoided standing close to each other during the film's promotions.