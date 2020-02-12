There is no denial that Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular and loved celebrities across the country.

The ace comedian has worked really hard to reach the stardom that he enjoys now. However, there was a time when Kapil hit his lowest point and was embroiled in back-to-back controversies.

Post his mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover in 2017, Kapil often used to make news for battling depression and alcohol consumption. All these eventually resulted in The Kapil Sharma Show went off the air.

When Kapil bought a vanity van for himself

It was during the time when Kapil bounced back and was set to launch his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

And to make this fresh start he bought an ultra luxurious vanity van for himself that can put to shame the ones owned by some leading Bollywood stars.

However, soon after he posted the pictures on social media, people went curious to know the price of the vanity van. A few even wondered how the actor managed to make so much money to own such an expensive four-wheeler. Unfortunately, some of the users started attacking the comedian for his new purchase. Many called him 'over-confident' and tried to pull him down.

But then, there were Kapil's genuine fans as well who were proud of his new achievement and congratulated him on social media.

Kapil's luxurious vanity van

Designed by Dilip Chhabria (DC), who has also designed the vanity vans of Bollywood stars including Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Kapil's van comes with features like TV, LED ambient lighting, automatic door locking, electric recliner, air-conditioning, make-up facilities, etc.

It looks nothing less than a spaceship and is swankier than Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Rs 4 crore van in terms of design, features and lavishness.

The Kapil Sharma Show 2

Fast forward to present day, The Kapil Sharma Show 2 has been working wonders garnering massive TRPs every week.

Besides Kapil, his team including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti have been leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers entertained every weekend.