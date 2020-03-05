Much before the Kapoor family became famous for a toddler named Taimur Ali Khan, there was a long lineage of actors who were well-known in India (and internationally) for being the first family in the Indian Cinema.

Weddings, funerals, near-deaths, annual rites, pregnancy, hospital admittance, new-born, the members of the Kapoor family come together thoroughly, only to go separate ways later on. These are the only times when we get a glimpse of Karisma Kapoor, usually in the company of her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan or mother Babita.

When she tied knots with Sanjay Kapur people were under the impression that Karishma may return to the screen after an interlude of marriage and motherhood. Unfortunately, her troubled marriage, and the washing of dirty linen in court during their divorce procedure did not remain a secret within the four walls of the room. Since then, Karisma only made it to the news to give the fans an update on the separation procedure which usually arrived from 'other reliable sources'.

Meanwhile, the show must go on for this khandaan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, then known as Kareena Kapoor became an altogether different mood in the early 20s. The brief hiatus for Karisma became a long one and it was only in 2019's flop film, Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan where the actress was able to give a glimpse of herself.

Meanwhile, Kareena became a different kind of beauty trend. No longer did she have to rely on the Kapoor sister tag to establish herself further in the industry, where she was introduced as Karisma Kapoor's sister. After all, when it comes to the Kapoor, there's one person who makes sure that they get enough limelight from the show business.

With Mentalhood, Karisma Kapoor will be back on screen, (small screen) as an actress, and this might act as another chance for her to re-establish the star which she used to be. After all, she is the first daughter from the Kapoor clan who made it big in the industry. But what we really expect from Mentalhood, is a slight glimpse of the chaos that followed in her personal life.

Karisma (or Lolo as her dear ones call her) was 15 when she was already on the sets. Despite hailing from the Kapoor clan, her mother (who was then separated from Randhir Kapoor) would regularly visit producers and studios to establish her daughter.

Her first film was Danga Fasad in 1990 which failed miserably. Karisma had moved away from the house of her ancestors at a young stage in her life, but she carried the acting genes along with her. She had the eyes of her grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor.

Perhaps Karisma Kapoor's Bollywood journey began during her frequent visits on the sets in the company of Raj Kapoor. During her initial days in the film industry, Karisma Kapoor appeared on screen with bushy eyebrows and bad make-up. It was Manish Malhotra's makeover which gave Karisma a new look.

Before the 90's era ended Karisma had 90 films in her kitty. She was famous, famous and famous with a series of films such as Raja Babu, Hero No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural where she was seen in the company of Govinda. But with all her accolades the unwanted tension followed when she has crowned the sex bomb.

A brand she gained after her collaboration with David Dhawan. With the touch of wildness, she danced her heart out like Shammi Kapoor at a time when there weren't any independent blogs to support her for her choices.

After all, she was the first daughter of the prestigious Kapoor clan, and society would be quick to judge a woman first. During the mid-nineties, she was a bankable actress but not exactly an A-lister. It took her one Raja Hindustani to change her image overnight (courtesy goes mainly to Manish Malhotra).

Her crave to do better roles were satisfied when she shared the screen space with beauties such as Madhuri Dixit, Rekha and still made her own mark individually while competing with such legacies of beauty. (No offence to Kareena, Karisma, Alia, Deepika and co, but Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Madhu Bala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a different beauty legacy to maintain).

Post the success of Dil Toh Pagal Hai, fame and fortune were unstoppable. She delivered four major hits in 1999, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Jaanwar, Biwi No 1 and Haseena Maan Jaayegi. Before that, the audience knew her as "oh she is a Kapoor, she will obviously get opportunities, why not," (the word nepotism wasn't frequently used back then), but it was during this phase when Karisma Kapoor had established and re-established herself individually as a brand, a star by her own merit.

Post her marriage on 2003, the only times when the newspapers would get a click of her was when she travelled from Delhi to Mumbai.(Airport looks were a thing only for a small column at the bottom of the page). Unlike Kareena Kapoor Khan who proudly takes about her family, relationships Karisma was always a private person. She kept her head high when reports of Sanjay Kapur being seen in the company of other women became the gossip in tinsel town.

Karisma's life, in a nutshell, was mainly traumatic post her success as an actress. Apart from a few updates on Instagram, we don't really know who Karisma Kapoor is anymore. At a time, when the audience is relating to more relatable content, this might be Karisma's chance to shine again and through Mentalhood, shatter the image of the happy housewife she once played in Hum Saath Saath Hain. Let's face it, the Barjatiya morality has only done more harm than good (especially in the lives of women.)But finally, in Mentalhood, she might be seen in a different mother.