From pulling the zero-size figure to being one of the hotness mom in the film fraternity, Kareena Kapoor Khan has now done it all. Be it walking on the red carpet with designer clothes on or walking down the streets with Taimur in her arms, she hell knows how to make the heads turn. Though Bebo is not officially on any social media platforms, thanks to the paparazzi, we get all the update about our favourite star.

Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit has been usually seen sharing pictures and videos with Kareena during her workout sessions. This time, Kareena's picture doing yoga with her Rupal Sidh is making the rounds on the internet.

Chameli fame can be seen doing a headstand with the help of her trainer. Kareena can be seen donning a black bralette paired with jeggings and needless to say, she looks breathtaking in the yoga attire.

Bebo has always been someone to pay attention to her health. She has worked really hard to shed off the pregnancy after Taimur's birth and her workout look has been in the headlines, ever since. Bebo considers functional training and yoga are her ultimate fitness mantra. While travelling with her family and friends, Bebo keeps her fitness regime intact by walking around the parks.

Bebo breaking a leg in the gym!!

The 39-year-old actress avoids junk food and makes sure to eat homecooked food for lunch and dinner. She has her last meal of the day at around 8 pm. Apart from this, Dal Chawal and Khichdi is Kareena's go-to food and she claims that she can survive on these dishes for years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in Angrezi Medium, an Indian Hindi drama film produced by Maddock Films along with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. Her upcoming projects include mega starter Takht, directed by Karan Johar.