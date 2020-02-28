Deja Vu Farms Private Limited finds itself in a soup as one of its bungalows has been found in violation of the Bombay Tenancy Act. The directors of Deja Vu Private Limited include Shah Rukh Khan's mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

The farmhouse being fined is at Thal in Alibaug, which has been the location of much high profile Bollywood parties and covers 1.3 hectares.

Shah Rukh Khan's in-laws to pay a fine of Rs. 3.09 cr

The farmhouse, which was built in 2008, has also played host to Shah Rukh Khan's 52nd birthday bash in 2018. Deja Vu Private Limited on whose property the house is located consists of directors Savita and Namita Chhiba, Shah Rukh Khan's in-laws.

The first notice against the bungalow was issued in January 2018 according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. The notice stated that after the plot was purchased, the additional collector then had permitted agricultural activity on the site in May 2005. Even though the site was reportedly acquired by Deja Vu for agriculture, agricultural activity wasn't taking place on the site. Moreover, the property also comes under the Coastal Regulatory Zone of the Environment Protection Act, which denies permission to construct structures with 500 meters of the high tide line.

According to the notice, the original farmhouse was torn down, this was in violation of Section 63 of the Bombay Tenancy Act which doesn't allow the transfer of agricultural property to non-agriculturalists without acquiring permission from the collector or government. The new property was constructed with amenities including a swimming pool and a private helipad.

With regard to the matter, a hearing was called in February 2018. Following multiple hearings on January 20th, 2020 the order was issued, that a fine would be charged on the property amounting to Rs. 3.09 crores.

The beachside property in Mumbai is worth around Rs 146.7 million. There has been a lot of debate over the matter since it came up. Shah Rukh Khan himself was dismissed as a beneficiary in the case.