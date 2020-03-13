Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is well-known for his brutal honesty, in his films and in his candid interactions with other well-known stars of the industry. A few years back when Anurag Kashyap made his debut appearance on the chat show of Koffee With Karan, he was more than honest each time host Karan Johar asked for his opinion.

The director had confessed that he hated Karan Johar since he was mainstream. He also added that he had been going through a phase when he despised everything about the industry which was mainstream. Then followed a brutal amount of honesty (with dignity) when Karan Johar started his rapid-fire round.

When Anurag Kashyap was asked a piece of advice he would like to give to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, he remained unfazed by their popularity, stardom and unconsciously he confirmed various gossip which made rounds about the said actors.

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor, he said," Fall in love, seriously."

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is expected to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt in December, however, no confirmation has arrived from either of them till now.

Deepika Padukone too went on record to talk about his infidelity and had heavily bashed him when she shared the couch with Sonam Kapoor on the same show. Later, when he was associated with Katrina Kaif, that relationship too didn't work out between the two of them. The last time they were seen together was during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, which both of them had done with enough dignity. The shoot of the film had been delayed for as many as three years.

When Anurag Kashyap was asked about Saif Ali Khan he said," Don't try and do what everybody else is doing, be yourself."

Remember when Saif starred in Humshakals and terribly regretted it?

When asked about Kareena Kapoor Khan, he replied," Next time you shouldn't ask who is in the film, you should ask what is the film."

Kareena Kapoor Khan had refused to work in several films such as Queen, Goliyon Ki Raas Leela, Ram Leela, Black, Dil Dhadakne Do, Kal Ho Naa Ho, most of which later turned out to be hit content with well-versed scripts. While the actress has personally never come on record about why she chose to reject the hit content films, nevertheless in some interviews she confirmed that she didn't find the script interesting.