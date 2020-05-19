Karan Johar and Ram Gopal Varma are two of the most prominent directors of the Indian Cinema. While RGV is known for his realistic movies and reinventing the crime genre in Bollywood, Karan Johar, on the other hand, has given some masterpieces in the romantic genre like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho to name a few.

Since both the directors have excelled in their respective fields, it's obvious to witness some tiff between the two leading filmmakers. The animosity between K Jo and Ram Gopal Varma began on the social media platform, Twitter, and became a big talking point. Since then, they've had a war of words with each other on many occasions.

Karan Johar's Twitter battle with Ram Gopal Varma

It all began when RGV poked Johar by expressing his desire to remake Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan' as 'My Name Is Raavan' which provoked the fire between the two.

This indirect dig at Karan's 'My Name Is Khan' made him feel insulted and so KJO soon retaliated by tweeting, "You have an amazing sense of humour Ramu! Never shows up in your films though."ouch!! That was quite a comeback by the man behind Dharma Productions.

Keeping their verbal war on, Ram Gopal Varma again tried to provoke Karan indirectly on the occasion of Teacher's Day a few years down the line, where instead of praising teachers, he decided to target them and claimed their career as unsuccessful.

When Karan Johar called RGV's film 'Disaster'

Varma wrote, "I can't say 'Happy teachers day' cos there wasn't a single day I was happy with my teachers. If teachers strive to make their students have successful careers how cm they themselves have such unsuccessful careers"

Nice Twitter pow-wow between Ram Gopal Varma and Karan Johar pic.twitter.com/Do3bKVsYE5 /via @bhatnaturally — Karthik (@beastoftraal) September 5, 2013

Further taking a dig at Karan he wrote, "If someone takes off from Karan Johar's 'Student of the year' and makes Teacher of the year it will become the Disaster of the year,"

To which K Jo was quick to reply and had promptly tweeted, "Disaster of the year is your territory Ramu... no one can ever replace the comfortable place you have made for yourself there."

Later on, defending himself Ram Gopal clarified his side and said that it was a compliment for Karan.

"Hey Karan, my tweet was in a series I put on Teacher's Day and that tweet was about someone taking off from you meaning it a compliment," RGV tweeted.

Ram Gopal Varma is so last season: Karan Johar

When Karan was asked to comment about their twitter war, the 47-year said that their exchange of words on Twitter is merely for fun, as per a report from Times of India.

"It is fun. We are having fun actually. It is a war of words for everyone's entertainment. According to me, right now, I really want to find a new filmmaker to pick on because he is so last season in my life," said Johar, who was in Delhi to promote 'The Lunchbox'.