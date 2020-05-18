Director Ram Gopal Varma has announced that American pornographic actress Mia Malkova's Climax will directly hit OTT platform with its theatrical release. Its release date is May 29 at 11 am.

Ram Gopal Varma has teamed up with Mia Malkova again after their 2018 film God, Sex and Truth. The duo has silently shot their second movie titled Climax, which is ready for release now. After getting a good response for its teaser and song, they released its trailer today and it has evoked a lot of interest in the film with many asking about its release date.

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma announced his decisions to release Climax on the OTT platform – RGV World Online Theatre in Shreyaset app. Explaining the reason for his decision, the director said that advancement of the technology and the lockdown have made the filmmakers realise the importance of OTT platforms and change themselves with the changing times.

Here is Ram Gopal Varma's series of tweets on OTT release of Climax:

CLIMAX releasing on RGVWorld ONLINE THEATRE in @shreyaset APP May 29th 11 Am on a pay per view model. VIEWING DETAILS SOON #RGVWorldTheatre #CLIMAX #ShreyasET సినిమా online lo RGVWorldTheatre @shreyaset యాప్ లో మే 29 ఉదయం 11 ki రిలీజ్ అవ్వబోతుంది

How colour films overtook B/W films is how HOME viewing technologies are takIng over.That's why CLIMAX releasing In #RGVWorldTheatre @shreyaset బ్లాక్ & వైట్ సినిమాల పైకి కలర్ సినిమాలొచ్చి పడినట్టు ఇప్పుడు థియేటర్ల పైకి ఇంటి టెక్నాలజీలొచ్చి పడ్డాయి Releasing #CLIMAX on #RGVWorldTheatre in @shreyaset APP because unless entertainment industry updates itself with changing times and technologies it will bite dust మారుతున్న టెక్నాలజీ తో పాటూ తనూ మారకపోతే ఎంటర్ టైన్మెంట్ ఇండస్ట్రీ మట్టిలో కలిసిపోతుంది