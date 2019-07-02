Ram Gopal Varma has gone gaga over the beauty of adult actress Mia Malkova on the day of her birthday. He said that she is a straightforward, honest, determined and strong-minded girl.

It is known that Ram Gopal Varma does not believe in birthday celebrations and rarely wishes anyone on his/her birthday. The filmmaker surprised all his Twitter followers by wishing American adult film actress Mia Malkova. They had worked together in God, Sex and Truth, which was released on January 27, 2018

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma explained why he is wishing Mia Malkova. The director tweeted, "Hey @MiaMalkova i wish u the most amazing happiness on ur birthday because of the simple reason that u keep giving so much happiness to all with such complete strength of ur personality and ur tremendous conviction in presenting the real Truth of both God and Sex."

Talking about her beauty, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Hey @MiaMalkova when I worked with u, I couldn't realise whether ur outer beauty as a beautiful body is more or ur inner beauty as a soul is more beautiful, till I realised that beauty is actually an overall personality and nothing to do with inner or outer."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "I have never met a more straightforward, more honest, more determined, more strong minded person than u, @MiaMalkova and just on that account,I wish u so many more supremely happy returns of this day ..Happy birthday to uuuuuuu."

Written by Ram Gopal Varma, God, Sex and Truth is a short documentary film about the strength of women sexuality and beauty. In the film, Mia Malkova delivers a monologue about her sexuality, the role of women in society and the patriarchal bonds that attempt to tie them.