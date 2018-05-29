After Sunny Leone and Mia Malkova, British porn star Danny D, who has appeared in both heterosexual and homosexual pornography, is all set to make his debut in the Indian entertainment industry not just as an actor but also a producer. He will be launching his production house with Mahika Sharma, a former Miss Teen Northeast.

"Mahika is a friend. I'm happy to debut in Indian entertainment industry with her. We are working together on a project called 'The Modern culture'. It a Hindi film based on the mentality of people.

"They want to be modern, but they struggle. They act to be one, but they fail to be one. The movie will be a romantic drama, shot in Los Angeles and Indian cities," Danny said in a statement.

Mahika Sharma is quite excited to collaborate with the British porn star for the upcoming project and said that the movie will be really fun to work in.

Sharing details about her role in the film, Mahika said, "I will play Geeta. The first part of the movie will be on how Geeta, a typical Indian girl, struggles in Los Angeles. Once she is back in India with her man, it is Danny's character who will struggle."

Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had made a short film called God, Sex and Truth starring American porn star Mia Malkova.

International Business Times India wrote in its review, "The extremely bold video is completely philosophical in terms of the dialogues, but highly erotic and pornographic when it comes to the visuals. God, Sex and Truth is more of what Mia perceives sex to be, and how according to her the society has restricted this natural physical desire through various norms. However, Ram Gopal Varma and Mia may have gone a tad too far in this pursuit."

On a related note, Danny D is a producer and performer for top adult companies like Brazzers and Digital Playground and owns an adult production company named AHusseyXXX.

