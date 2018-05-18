Natasha Nice, a French-American adult movie star, recently took some time out to ask her followers if there were any Indian men in porn.

Her curiosity is understandable because you will hardly come across many Indian men in the adult film industry. Her queries reached many users on Twitter who decided to introduce her to Indian men, but in a completely different manner.

One user tweeted her Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's photo saying he was the second biggest Indian porn star. But Natasha, who was not convinced, replied, "Hmm I was hoping for something less American looking."

The user then tweeted Akshay Kumar's photo and asked if his looks meet her requirement. She seemed impressed, and replied, "This could work."

Since Natasha was being very responsive to the tweets, users started posting pictures of Indian socio-political activist Hardik Patel, Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the list was endless.

Some users also dragged Shah Rukh Khan by posting his intimate scenes and semi nude pictures from his 1993 film Maya Memsaab.

Check out the hilarious responses here.

This man is better. Isne pure INC ki ma ch***d di hai pic.twitter.com/OiSPaicA2M — Inder (@DhananjayAmbek4) May 16, 2018

This guy has screwed a massive economy for his love of camera. Get him. pic.twitter.com/jIaXGXmTNc — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 16, 2018

For the uninitiated, Natasha Nice started acting in hardcore adult films at the age of 18 in 2006, after completing her graduation from a private school in America. She lost her virginity at the age of 17.

Her work has been featured in top adult companies like Brazzers and Reality Kings. She soon became popular among the audience and garnered a huge fan following. She later launched her own official website which features some of her best work so far.

Natasha was nominated for AVN Award for Best New Starlet in 2008 and XBIZ Award for Porn Star Site of the Year in 2011. She later announced her retirement as a porn star in 2012.