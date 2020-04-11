Karan Johar's directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' comes under one of the iconic movies of Bollywood. The film that narrated an epic love triangle starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji has been the favourite of the fans ever. It has been 21 years since the movie hit the theatres and since then it has been a firm crowd puller.

The movie got a lot of appreciation for its strong storyline and the love triangle. But the main attraction of the movie was Shah Rukh's and Kajol's innocent love story. Since the duo has a very strong relationship off-screen too, their strong bond was shining in the movie. 'Kuch Kuch Hota hai' will always be a milestone in the career of all the three lead actors, not just because of their scintillating on-screen performances, but also because of the many behind the scenes incidents.

Kajol lost her memory during KKHH shooting

One such incident happened with Kajol who apparently lost her memory after suffering from an accident on the sets of 'Kuch Kuch Hota hai'.

Actually, while shooting for a scene of the song 'Ye Ladka Hai Deewana' the 45-year-old actress fell flat on her face and was unconscious for a long time. Shah Rukh Revealed the incident on the event of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' when the movie completed 20 years of release.

#DidYouKnow During the bicycle sequence in "Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana", Kajol lost control of her bike, fell flat on her face and lost her memory. Shah Rukh even convinced Kajol that she was a junior artist during the time she lost her memory. #20YearsOfClassicKKHH pic.twitter.com/BoPYNxWCyr — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 16, 2018

King Khan said, "Kajol is not good at cycling and we were supposed to keep our hands wide open while riding the cycle. And suddenly, Kajol had a fall while cycling and fell right on her face. Because Kajol laughs at everyone, so we also naturally laughed at her when she fell."

Furthermore, he added, "She bruised a knee and lost her memory, and at that point, we had become little serious. She had short-term amnesia and thankfully only remembered Ajay Devgn. "

According to director Karan Johar, Kajol used to cry in her room in Mauritius for a few days after the accident.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar laughed after Kajol fell from the cycle

However, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that he and KJo were not at all serious after the accident. In fact, they were laughing continuously. It was even believed among the film crews that the accident spells good luck for films since the movie did so great.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh has been on a sabbatical from films, he was last seen in Aanand L.Rai's Zero, while Kajol was last seen opposite her hubby Ajay Devgn in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.