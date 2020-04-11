Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are one of the most iconic couples of Bollywood. They met in 1984 before SRK entered the film industry and married many years later in 1991.

It's been close to three decades since their marriage and yet they continue to go strong. However, it wasn't a smooth sail for the two lovebirds as they belonged to different religion and had to convince Gauri's family for the marriage.

In an old interview from Farida Jalal's Talk Show, Shah Rukh had revealed a funny incident when he asked Gauri (who belonged to Punjabi family) to wear burkha and also to change her name from Gauri to Ayesha.

The incident took place at their wedding reception when Gauri's relatives were whispering about the groom's religion. Narrating the incident, the Badshaah of Bollywood said, "I remember, when their whole family, old fashioned people, I respect them all and respect their beliefs but at that time, in that old-fashioned reception, all of them were sitting there when I came in at 1:15, whispering "Hmmm.. He's a Muslim boy. Hmm.. Will he change the girl's name? Will she (Gauri) become a Muslim?"

Known for his witty remarks, Shah Rukh decided to pull a prank on the relatives and quickly told Gauri, "'OK Gauri, put on your 'burkha' and let's read the namaaz now.' The whole family stared at us wondering if I had already changed her religion already. So I told them, "From now on she will wear a burkha all the time, she won't ever leave the house and her name will be changed to Ayesha and she will be like this."

Although he had fun pulling the prank, the superstar did share his words of wisdom on religion. "I had a lot of fun, but the lesson in all of this was that one should respect religion but it should not come in the way of love. But, it was a great wedding and it's still going on strong."