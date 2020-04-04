Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently came forward to help those in need by donating various types of equipment for doctors as India continues to battle the Coronavirus crisis. As per latest reports, 'King Khan' along with his wife Gauri Khan has now decided to take yet another noble step.

The pair have converted their personal 4-storey office into a quarantine capacity with essentials for children, women and the elderly. BMC announced the news on Twitter on Saturday, after which their tweet was shared again by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's sweet gesture

After having announced various initiatives for those in need, Shah Rukh and Gauri have stepped up their efforts to help curb the spread of novel Coronavirus.

BMC tweeted, "Stronger Together We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture." This announcement made a huge buzz among their fans and so people came forward to appreciate the duo's efforts.

'King Khan' not only provided funds to the State and Central government's initiatives but also provided them with different kinds of equipment like protective kits, for medical workers. He even provided meals to homeless people. Hence, several ministers came forward to thank the star for his needful contribution.

Arvind Kejriwal lavished praise on Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked SRK for his efforts after which the actor replied that he's happy to help in any and every way possible.

Since then, Shahrukh and his better half Gauri Khan have been trending on twitter and getting warm wishes for their good deeds. The entire Bollywood has come together to fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic.

As of now, the Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 3000 and a nationwide lockdown is continuing till April 14, 2020. Many other celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer-Deepika, Kartik Aaryan have come forward to donate in the PM Cares Fund.