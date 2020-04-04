In order to support the Coronavirus victims, government and families of poor affected by this, Bollywood celebrities have donated generously for PM's COVID-19 funds. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aryan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha and many more have made charity towards the cause.

While Salman Khan extended help to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) providing 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the ongoing national lockdown, Shah Rukh Khan has taken the help of his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the governments.

Inspired by the King Khan of Bollywood, his fan page has also made donations to the PM Cares Fund. Yesterday, SRK's Twitter Fan Page named "SRK Universe Fan Club" made a generous donation of 1 Lakh Rupees and followed the footsteps of their favourite star. She shared the screenshot of the donation made via Paytm and wrote, "Least we could do. Following our idol

@iamsrk's footsteps, a small contribution from us to PM CARES fund. ❤️@redchilliesent#CoronaUpdatesInIndia #COVID19Pandemic #coronavirusindia #COVID2019."

BMC thanks SRK and Gauri Khan for offering their office space

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have not only made notable donations but have offered their four-storey office to BMC to expand quarantine capacity in Mumbai. Thanking Baadshah for this gesture, BMC took their official Twitter to handle and wrote, "We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!"

On April 2, 2020, SRK took his official twitter handle to declare that "In these times its imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family."

