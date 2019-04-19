Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are now happily married with three children. However, the duo had to do a lot in order to make this marriage happen.

SRK and Gauri started dating each other during their teenage years. After Shah Rukh was able to enter the industry, he desperately wanted to get hitched with his lady love.

While both the love birds were ready to get married, the biggest challenge was to convince Gauri's parents for this inter-religion marriage. Apparently, Shah Rukh first won the heart of one of Gauri's aunt with his wit.

Neeru aunty, the softest member of the family, was impressed by Shah Rukh with something he said on the lines of changing his religion.

"I will become a Hindu and change my name to Jitendra Kumar Tully. But how will I get uncircumcised?" – these witty words from Shah Rukh along with his certificates and progress in work impressed her so much that she invited him for a house party, according to Cosmopolitan.

However, things went worse after Gauri's father came to know about his Muslim identity, and he turned extremely against the relationship. Nonetheless, considering the charm Shah Rukh has, it did not take too long for him and Gauri to convince her parents, and the duo tied the knot in October 1991. Well, it appears like a typical classic Bollywood movie story, isn't it?

SRK and Gauri are now happy parents to three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is not having a good phase as his last few films failed to bring out the expected results at the box office. After the debacle of Zero, the superstar has taken a short break, but reports claimed that he is going to make his next movie announcement in June.