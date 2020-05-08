Vivek Oberoi can probably never forget the unfortunate night when he called for a press conference that ruined his career completely. With a cute, lovable, chocolate boy image, Vivek made an entry into the world of glamour but who knew that the actor who only gave consecutive hits wouldn't be able to make it big in the movie business.

It is true that the industry accepts all with open arms but are these B-town stars really like one big happy family, well, in the case of Vivek Oberoi it didn't prove it though. After the unfateful night, when Vivek held a press conference against Salman Khan, it shook not only the film fraternity but the darker side of the industry was also exposed.

Every other celeb was fumed and disappointed with Vivek's gesture. From awards shows to film parties, Vivek became the butt of jokes for all. Some criticized Vivek while others mocked them including Jaya Bachchan when she appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan along with daughter Shweta Bachchan.

During the rapid-fire round when Karan asked to name the celeb that suited the title Man on a mission, to which Jaya replied Vivek Oberoi and there was nothing but a burst of light laughter in the room.

The Press Conference

Vivek addressed a press conference on April 1, 2003, alledging that Salman had threatened him by calling him 41 times on his phone abusing him and his other co-stars. According to Vivek, Salman had accused him of having a physical relationship with Aishwarya Rai, Dia Mirza, Rani Mukerji, and Somi Ali.

After the press conference, things went out of control for Vivek. The actor who had emerged successful with hits like Saathiya, Yuva, Company and Shootout At Lokhandwala was sidelined all of a sudden. He was out of his B-town friend circle. Lost his career, love, social life, and almost everything to that unfortunate press conference.