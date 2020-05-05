Ever since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan became a couple, fans have always speculated their relationship. Abhishek and Aishwarya fell in love on the sets of their film 'Guru' and since then there was no looking back.

The couple got married in 2007 and were blessed with a baby girl Aaradhya a few years after tieing the knot but did you know that in 2014 Abhishek took to his micro-blogging site to tweet that he was getting divorced.

Abhishek is known for his amazing sense of humour and is often seen giving it back to the trolls in a perfect way. It all happened when the rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's troubled marriage landed on the Internet and Abhishek took to the micro-blogging site to put the false rumours to rest in the sassiest way.

Abhishek, who's known for trolling the trolls, had written, "Ok... So I believe I'm getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I'm getting remarried too? Thanks! #muppets."

Speaking of his marriage, Abhishek was once quoted as saying, "I am not going to allow a third party to dictate to me and Aishwarya, how we should lead our lives. She knows how much I love her and I know how much she loves me.''

He had further added, ''If you are going to misinterpret something for your own convenience, then go ahead. I am a public figure after all. And I cannot make the media happy all the time. My marriage and my life are not going to be dictated by what the media says. So it's really not an issue for me."

Does Aishwarya check Abhishek's phone?

In an old candid rapid-fire round on a show, the former Miss World was asked if ever she had checked Abhishek's phone secretly. Aishwarya straightway said "never".

In other questions, the host asked her if she had ever slept while watching a movie. The gorgeous diva said after her motherhood, she had at times dozed while watching films, but it's not because of the movie, but due to sheer fatigue.