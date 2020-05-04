Kajal Aggarwal has her boundaries when it comes to doing intimate and lip-lock scenes on-screen. The actress has lost plenty of projects for sticking by her old-world values, but there was once she broke her clause for a Bollywood movie and did a kissing scene with Randeep Hooda.

Rani-Big Boss' On-screen Kiss

And Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan's lip-lock sequence inspired Kajal Aggarwal to do her first on-screen kissing scene. "Rani played a visually impaired girl in Black and she kissed Mr Bachchan. A senior man kissing a young girl can get weird. But everyone understood the artistic expression behind it. It's more about sensitivity, feelings and emotions," she was quoted as saying in an interview with Filmfare

She had enacted the role of a visually-challenged girl in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. However, she was hesitant initially, but she decided to do the sequence since the script demanded it.

How else would a blind girl project her feelings?

"I might sound clichéd but to be honest the story here did demand it. How else would a blind girl project her feelings and express herself, if she didn't get physical? Of course, I was hesitant and edgy. But once I understood its importance, I was okay," she added.

In the same interview, the Magadheera actress confessed that she had lost many projects because she refused to do lip-lock sequences. Kajal Aggarwal claims that she had heard interesting scripts on numerous of occasions till the end and rejected the movies only because of those sequences, as the 34-year old was uncomfortable doing it.

Currently, Kajal Aggarwal has a few movies in her kitty. Notably, she has paired up with Kamal Haasan in his upcoming movie Indian 2, directed by Shankar. A few months ago, she was nearly killed in an accident on the sets, which three people died on spot.

Her other big project is Mumbai Saga , starring John Abraham.