Salman Khan has romanced almost every heroine on the big screen in the last three decades. If his on-screen love stories made people go weak in the knees, his off-screen affairs have grabbed eyeballs too. From Katrina Kaif to Iulia Vantur, Salman has been linked to many in the recent past, but the actor isn't ready to take the plunge.

The actor who is still one of the bachelor's in Bollywood was getting married. Take a seat and breathe in and out because, yes you read it right, Salman Khan did end up, almost reaching the alter once in his lifetime. Do you know Salman Khan, on May 27, 1994, was set to marry his former girlfriend and now friend Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan's wedding day!

27th May 1994 was Salman Khan's wedding date. The heartthrob, the beloved Prem of Bollywood had found a life partner and was ready to take nuptial vows with Sangeeta Bijlani.

It is said that the wedding invitations were printed as the two were madly in love and for once, everything was set. Right from the wedding date to invitations, preparations were in full swing.

The wedding was called off

While the wedding preparations were in full swing, Sangeeta called off the wedding as Salman was cheating on her with Somy Ali. Sangeeta, in a later interview, went onto say that she was upset with Salman's infidelity and said that he wasn't worth marrying.

Salman's confession

Salman had confessed the same while speaking to Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan. He revealed that his marriage was called off after his fiancée had caught him cheating upon her. After parting ways with the superstar, Sangeeta met Mohammed Azharuddin and fell for him. The two got married in 1996 and got divorced in 2010.

Sangeeta was the only girl he wanted to marry!

The romance between Salman and Sangeeta blossomed in the late 80s. Like most filmi love stories, the two met at a party in 1988 and were a house on fire. They later went onto work together for a commercial. In a 1993 interview, Salman had said, "Yes, I plan to marry. When the time comes I will. It could be to Sangeeta (Bijlani) or to anybody else."

How ex-lovers became friends

Sangeeta later married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996 and divorced him after 14 years of wedlock. It is said that Salman met her after hearing this news and made sure his family stood by Sangeeta's side to give her moral support.

Today, they are often spotted with each other, at film screenings and events. Salman has launched more than 10 successful actresses in the industry, but Sangeeta isn't one of them. The absence of any bitterness between the two is something to learn from Bhai. She's still his 3 am friend.

Will there finally be one woman who would not call Salman Khan as Bhaijaan?