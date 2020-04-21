Daughter of late actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to create headlines for all the right reasons with her debut film 'Dhadak'. Her acting was quite appreciated by the critics as well as the audience. Such was Janhvi's impact, that the actress has bagged 6 movies back to back. However, many of her projects are now on hold for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was last seen in multi-starrer film 'Ghost Stories', which released under the banner of Netflix Originals. The movie marked the collaboration of four different short horror movies which were directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, respectively.

Ghost stories released on 1st January 2020 and marked the reunion of the above directors who have previously collaborated for Lust Stories and Bombay Talkies.

Janhvi Kapoor's spooky incident from Ghost Stories

The 23-year-old actress featured in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the horror anthology, wherein she played the role of a nurse named Sameera.

Janhvi in one of her older interviews opened up why she decided to be a part of the project while also revealing a very disturbing incident that happened after wrapping up the shooting schedule.

"Apart from being a classic ghost story, the script resonated with me on a very deep level. The horror is more emotional and human than anything external. Something that spooked me out was that after we wrapped the shoot, about 10 of us fell really, really sick," Janhvi Kapoor was quoted as per a statement by the official Instagram handle of Netflix.

Janhvi's co-actors also shared their spooky experiences

Apart from Janhvi, her co-actor Vijay Verma who earlier collaborated with Zoya in Gully Boy also expressed his excitement about working in the ghost genre, and the actor shared a ghostly experience when he was in 10th standard.

"The set was great, but we didn't really get the time to notice scary occurrences... maybe that was scary? But when I was in 10th, my friend's sister got 'possessed'. Later I watched Bhool Bhulaiya, and realised that it could be psychological," Vijay said in the same interview.

Furthermore, 'Super 30' fame Mrunal Thakur, who featured in Karan Johar's segment in Ghost Stories shared another incident from the sets of Ghost Stories which shocked everyone on the sets from their head-to-toe.

"While shooting the wedding night scene, the cameraman looked through the camera and said, 'I told you guys, I don't want that white light from the window' but there was no one standing near the window."

From all these testimonials, we reckon something really did go wrong on the sets of Ghost Stories. Have you ever experienced any such spooky incidents? Let us know in the comments below.