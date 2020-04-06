Ever since the news of coronavirus outbreak surfaced, we are all abiding by the 21-days lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The self-isolation and quarantine period has definitely hit us hard and we have now started to miss our loved ones.

Not only are the netizens waiting for the lockdown to end, now even the actors are missing their best friends. The boredom faced due to lockdown is coming out in the form of cryptic and mushy posts on Instagram, as that's the only way celebs can communicate with their friends.

Two days back, a similar incident happened when actors Mrunal Thakur and Kushal Tandon posted a mushy, lovey-dovey post on missing each other and couldn't seem to stop gushing about each other.

Kushal took to Instagram and posted a lovely post for Mrunal, saying she is his soul mate and how much he misses her.

Kushal shared an adorable picture of him and Mrunal and posted it on Instagram with a mushy caption that read as, "love of my life : they say ur soul mate is ur lover that's wrong ...... soul mate can be ur bestie too ❤️sullu this life and till eternity u will always be my soul mate baby.(Sic)"

To which Mrunal Thakur replied, "Kushal... blessed to have someone who annoys me to death and doesn't value me even a bit. Still love you (sic)."

Seeing this Netizens got confused and starting to beat their boredom by spreading the news that Mrunal and Kushal are dating. The news of them being a couple took the internet on fire.

However, that isn't the case, International Business Times has learned that they aren't a couple but just good friends.

As per sources, there is no whiff of a romance brewing between Kushal and Mrunal. They are buddies and are simply making the best out of quartine by setting new friendship goals.

Contrary to the rumours, Kushal confirmed his relationship status by posting a solo picture of him against a beautiful sunset and beach background and captioned his picture as "What the fuck single people do ? Give relationship advice......coz coaches don't play. (Sic)"

Kushal's Instagram post is filled with Mrunal Thakur's pictures and most of them are captioned as,"Meri dost, meri Sallu'.

Well, indeed! The just friend's tag of celebrities is very much prevalent.

This isn't the first time Kushal is being linked to an actor, Kushal in the past has been linked to various co-stars that he has worked with or hangs out with.

His link-ups and affairs have always grabbed headlines. Much recently he was in news for dating Riddhima Pandit and later broke up with each other, leading to unfollowing each other on Instagram. Here are the details about what went wrong between Riddhima and Kushal.

Kushal on dating Riddhima Pandit

"I feel an irresistible urge to point out an important fact that the media and people's hired PR might be overlooking —An indispensable prerequisite for a break-up is an existing relationship. To the best of my knowledge, I have been single for over a couple of years, therefore, all the talk that I am hearing lately of me breaking up with whoever, Even I talk to a wall I dating that wall too. I am hoping is the figment of someone's overactive imagination. I pray for a speedy recovery (Please get well soon) I am sure none of my costars, all of whom I love (not romantically) would stoop so low as to resort to such childish gimmicks for publicity's sake. In the end, I would like to say stop milking my name: I don't have a pr company so plz take lite m glad today we have social media to say what we believe in... I don't have to give a quote to a media forum and m glad (sic)."

Riddhima on dating Kushal

Ridhima, too, denied dating the actor and said, "I have immense respect for him and he is a great friend. I wish him well for all his endeavours. As of now, I am focussing on my career and don't want to be written about for anything else. How can a relationship be my identity? I have worked very hard to reach where I am today. I don't seek publicity through others."

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan's love story during Bigg Boss 7

Kushal was dating his BB 7 contestant and winner Gauhar Khan but things fell flat the moment they were out of the house, However they are best friends now and are often seen commenting on each other's social media.

Coming back to Mrunal and Kushal's professional work commitments. On the work front, Mrunal has made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan.

On the other hand, Kushal Tandon is seen opposite Hina Khan in the web film titled Unlock: The Haunted App. The ZEE5 tech horror film also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It is directed by Debatma Mandal.