Television actors Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit have been rumoured to be dating since the time they did the web series Hum-I'm Because of Us. However, both actors have always denied dating reports.

And now, a report in Bombay Times said that Kushal and Ridhima were indeed in a relationship but have called it quits. Their relationship lasted for about nine months. "Ridhima and Kushal were indeed dating and their relationship lasted for around nine months. However, their priorities were different and they outgrew each other. Unfollowing each other on social media isn't a recent development, it happened around four months ago," a source told the daily.

When BT asked Ridhima, who was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, about the dating rumours with Kushal, she went on to say, "I have immense respect for him and he is a great friend. I wish him well for all his endeavours. As of now, I am focussing on my career and don't want to be written about for anything else. How can a relationship be my identity? I have worked very hard to reach where I am today. I don't seek publicity through others."

The actress, however, admitted that all is not well between them. When quizzed about unfollowing Kushal on social media, Ridhima replied, "Do friends not fight and unfollow each other?"

Earlier, Kushal had said to The Times of India, "I get along with all my co-actors; usually, I don't make friends very easily, but when I do, they are more than friends and that's called 'family'. While Ridhima stated, "We are just good friends. I have worked with Kushal and it's common to develop a good rapport with your co-actors."

Kushal was earlier in a much-publicised relationship with Gauahar Khan. The duo's love had blossomed inside the Bigg Boss 7 house.