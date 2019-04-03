As Nach Baliye 9 is set to go on air soon, the name of the possible contestants have started making news and the latest celebrity who is likely to participate is cricketer Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvneshvari.

The couple has in fact, confirmed that they have been approached for the show, although they are yet to decide on their participation. Talking to PinkVilla, Sreesanth said: "Yes, they have approached but we have not yet decided. Still figuring it out. Let's see."

This is not the first time the Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant had showcased his dancing skills on stage. Earlier, Sreesanth had participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, however, if he agrees, this time he will rock the dance floor along with his wife.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that the showmakers are planning to raise the entertainment quotient a notch higher this time by bringing in one ex-couple as a jodi. A SpotboyE report said that Urvashi Dholakia, the original Komolika, has been approached by the makers to rock the dance floor along with her former lover Anuj Sachdeva. However, the ex-flames are yet to give their nod to the deal.

Coming to the list of rumoured contestants, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukhla, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are likely to participate.

Further, Nach Baliye 9 is likely to be produced by Salman Khan's production venture and may see Katrina Kaif as one of the judges. The celebrity dance reality show will have superhot actress Jennifer Winget as host. Joining Jennifer as a co-host will be Sunil Grover, who will tickle the audience's funny bones.