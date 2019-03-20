Nach Baliye 9 is set to hit the screens and speculations regarding the list of contestants has already started to make the news. While the format of Nach Baliye 9 requires celebrity couples (married/in a relationship/engaged) to participate as jodis, the latest buzz is that the makers are planning to raise the entertainment quotient a notch higher by bringing in one ex-couple as a jodi.

According to a SpotboyE report, Urvashi Dholakia, the original Komolika, has been approached by the makers to rock the dance floor along with her former lover Anuj Sachdeva. However, the ex-flames are yet to give their nod to the deal.

Urvashi and Anuj's relationship made news in 2011. Back then the alleged couple had refuted dating reports and termed each other as 'good friends'. Although the alleged relationship didn't last long, the SpotboyE report said that last year, the duo was spotted having a good time together at Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may take the judge's seat in Nach Baliye 9. However, given that the couple has still not made their relationship public, they may turn down the offer. Another Bollywood cute couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also in talks to judge the show.

Coming to the list of rumoured contestants, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukhla, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are likely to participate.

Further, Nach Baliye 9 is likely to be produced by Salman Khan's production venture that is also co-producing TV show - The Kapil Sharma Show. Not just that, the dance reality show may see Katrina Kaif as one of the judges and will have superhot actress Jennifer Winget as host. Joining Jennifer as a co-host will be Sunil Grover, who will tickle the audience's funny bones.