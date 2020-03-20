Janhvi Kapoor is one of the finest actresses among the fresh faces of the Bollywood industry. Being the daughter of a Legendary diva Sridevi, Janhvi has often been compared to her mother in her short career.

Despite this, the 23-year-old actress has slowly worked her way to the top. The actress made her debut from Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' which was a big hit and received a good response from the audience and the critics. Right now, Janhvi has as many as five upcoming projects in her kitty.

She's currently one of the leading actresses among star kids, but having said that, Janhvi is set to face stiff competition from other Bollywood ladies as well. Ananya Pandey, in a recent interview, admitted that she considers Janhvi as her biggest competition.

Here are five such actresses who can be a tough competitor for Janhvi Kapoor:

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of an A-lister celebrity Saif Ali Khan. Since both Sara and Janhvi Kapoor started their careers almost at the same time, they both are compared mostly. However, both the actresses take this competition sportingly

Recently, Sara was brutally trolled for wearing a bikini in a recent Instagram post with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The 'Simmba' actress will next be seen in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey grabbed headlines lately, by naming Janhvi as her biggest competitor in Bollywood. Ananya, the daughter of Chunky Pandey made her debut with 'Student of The Year 2' and was last seen in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

The 21-year old actress has been in the limelight for her controversial comments on nepotism because of which she constantly gets trolled. Meanwhile, Ananya will next be seen in the film 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishan Khatter.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood, with the film 'Fugly' in 2014, however, she got widespread acclaim after 'Kabir Singh' which was the biggest hit of her career. The actress got a lot of appreciation for her role as 'Preeti'.

Kiara was stuck in great controversy off-late, after featuring in Dabboo Ratnani's 25th edition of his annual calendar. The actress was trolled incessantly and several memes were made on her half-naked picture.

Kiara was last seen in Netflix's 'Guilty' and will next feature in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shershaah' and 'Indoo Ki Jawani'.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria started her career as a child artist with a renowned show 'The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir' and 'Oye Jassie'. She made her film debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' and has also appeared in 'Marjaavaan'.

Moreover, not many people know that Tara is a multi-talented actress and has crooned tracks in films like Taare Zameen Par, Guzaarish and David. The 24-year old has been in the news for dating late Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra.

She has posted several pictures of herself with Rohan Mehra on her Instagram account. Tara will be next seen in Milan Luthria's romantic action film 'Tadap'.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was heralded as the 'national crush of India' when she made her debut with the movie 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story'. She is also the face of the renowned brand 'Calvin Klein'.

The 27-year-old actress constantly hogs the limelight due to her relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. Apart from her films, fans are crazy about Disha's fashion sense and her fitness. She religiously shares her workout videos on Instagram.

Currently, Disha has some big projects her kitty like 'Radhe' featuring Salman Khan snd 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor.