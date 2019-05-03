Ace director Zoya Akhtar is known for the art of her vision for projects and in turn, delivering the best for the audience.

Zoya, who has been ahead of her times with films, has given cult classics with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lust Stories and Gully Boy, definitely has the most celebrated films to her credit.

Now, the director has stepped into digital space as well with her first ever web series Made In Heaven, which only goes on to prove that her artistry does have a Midas touch which makes her projects, the most successful.

With every outing of Zoya, she has always given some significance through her films. In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Zoya has shown beautiful parts of Spain which immediately became one of the places that everyone would want to visit for the picturesque cinematography.

Rap was always present underground but when Zoya Akhtar made a movie on the life of rappers, from there it got an immense exposure and reached out to a larger audience- from Dharavi to the world map.

With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved a niche for herself.