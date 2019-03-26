Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven has become the talk of the town for its content that draws its roots from real life scenarios.

It is now learnt that the mysterious references of Prabhat in the show is based on a real life celebrity brand strategist Prabhat Choudhary. Being the go-to person for the who's who of the Entertainment industry and herself, Zoya found a perfect reference.

Taking a leaf from her real life and observing how most from the industry reach out to Prabhat to make strategic decisions, Zoya decided to have his reference in her first web series.

Known as Bollywood's leading brand strategist Prabhat, founder and owner of Spice PR and co-founder of digital marketing agency Entropy, is popular in the circuit as the brain behind brands like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Radhika Apte to the emerging icon like Sara Ali Khan to name a few.

Owing to his mysterious real life aura, Zoya chose to have an onscreen reference in Made In Heaven with Tara and Arjun having Prabhat on speed dial.

Drawing inspiration from real life, Zoya embodied Prabhat's character in its essence and also chose to use his real life name.

Interestingly, though Prabhat remains at the center of all industry happenings, he is an extremely elusive personality who stays away from the limelight.

Made in Heaven is breaking the internet and is touted as the best web series to come out of India. The content of the show has struck a chord with the audience globally, positioning India as a strong contributor in the OTT space.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala as the poised and graceful Tara Khanna and Arjun Mathur as the charming and gritty Karan Mehra, Made in heaven chronicles the lives of the two wedding planners.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the Amazon Prime Video Original created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti is successfully streaming online.