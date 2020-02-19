Homophobic Salman Khan was recently seen making fun of Ayushmann Khurrana's role of gay in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on his recently concluded show Bigg Boss 13. Many viewers were upset with him and trolled him.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film following the romance between two men. The movie is slated for its worldwide release on February 21. Lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta appeared on Weekend Ka Vaar (Day 134) of Bigg Boss 13 to promote the movie. The cast had a really fun time with the host on this show.

Salman Khan hugged Ayushmann Khurrana and received them warmly. He asked, "I heard that you are changing your line?" Ayushmann asked him, "What line am I changing?" Salman laughingly replied, "You are changing your track (patri)." This made everyone including Ayushmann burst in to laughter.

Later, Salman Khan said that he felt like laughing after watching the promo of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. To this, Ayushmann said that it is a family entertainer movie. Hearing this, the host laughed loudly. This had not gone down well with many viewers, who had taken to Twitter to condemn Salman's behavior.

Here is how viewers reacted to homophobic Salman Khan's behaviour:

Saket Sharma @saketsharmaa

Slow claps to @BeingSalmanKhan for ruining the message of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan with his homophobic remarks. Its cringy as hell. #BB13 #BiggBoss13

Jahnavi J J @JahnaviJJ1

@BeingSalmanKhan Learn Something From The Other Khan, This Is Called "Being Human" Watch This One & Even Try To Watch #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Hope It Treats Your Homophobia.

MeghaSharma @crazyabtsrk

. @BeingSalmanKhan on #BiggBoss13 and promoting a movie about homosexuality. First question he asks, "Beta kaun hai aur bahu kaun?" Childish or homo-phobic? Or both? #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

Shut Up di @CAShatabdi

How homophobic is @BeingSalmanKhan!!! He is laughing on the hearing that #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan is a family entertainer and asking has @ayushmannk changed orientation just because he played a gay character!! Pathetic

Wotnot @Wotnot4

Now watch virgin Salman Khan take a jab at #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. The cringe face that he's making at the concept & the way he's making fun of such a serious issue, what a loser man. #bb13 #biggboss #biggboss13

ᴊ -ʀɪᴛᴜ⁷ ᴴᵒᵇⁱ'ˢ ᴮᵈᵃʸ @VictimisedByV

Ayushmann visited #BB13 to promote #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan and Salman straight up said "kya hua patri badal rahe ho" I hope he didn't mean it in a bad way

Bhumika @alwayslou24

The fact that while promoting #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan they're literally making homophobic jokes and not really supporting LGBT community. Like really? When will people like really support and stop making it as a joke? I've to make clear, Ayushmann and Jitendra are not making any such jokes. It's just the platforms and some other people that got me offended. Not the cast but the platform They're promoting on like watch big boss. They're joking like, you've become gay now what about your wife and if you kissed him more now it'd have changed your sexual orientation.