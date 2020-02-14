Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on his kissing Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) on The Kapil Sharma Show. He said that it was a necessity of the script.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a social romantic comedy-drama that revolves around the story of same-sex marriage. Every love story deserves a happy ending. But the road to achieving this happy ending is a little too rough for gay love. Aman's family tries hard to battle his love for Kartik, but the latter is not prepared to step back until he marries Aman. How Kartik marries Aman forms the crux.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for worldwide release on February 21. Its trailer and other promos have got a huge response and generated a lot of curiosity about the movie. Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy with its promotional activities as a part of which he recently shot a special episode for The Kapil Sharma Show. He spoke about kissing a male actor on the big screen for the first time.

On his experience of kissing Jeetendra

Out of curiosity, Kapil Sharma nudged him to share his experience of kissing Jeetendra. Ayushmann Khurrana said, "As an actor I feel, we have to be ready for such circumstances where we have to kiss anybody anywhere. We have to be prepared for a character's demand in the film. Above all, to normalise this sensitive topic, it was a necessity to incorporate in the film."

Ayushmann Khurrana mentioned that though the supreme court has decriminalised section 377, it is still a taboo. Ayushmann adds, "A lot of people say that homosexual relationship isn't normal. To make them believe and relate to the concept, it was important to incorporate the scene in the film."

Kapil enquired about some more interesting facts from the artists. Ayushmann confessed that he was addressed as 'Froggy' in his childhood by his mom and teacher because he is always high on energy like that of a frog. Jitendra Kumar also revealed that he posts his shayaris on his social media account under the handle @farjigulzar, as he looks up to Gulzar Saab, who has always been his inspiration.