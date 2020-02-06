From being the face of one of the pioneers on YouTube – TVF, to bagging his first big role on big screen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', ex-IITian Jitendra Kumar has surely come a long way.

An actor popular for his calm face and subtle acting was loved for his role in 'Kota Factory' and the quirky 'Tech Conversations with Dad', wherein he shared the screen with Gajrao Rao who will be seen as his father in the upcoming feature.

However, what is exciting the fans even more about the film is his and Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock scene which has already created a buzz.

And when lip kisses between opposite sexes took its time to reach the Indian film industry, it will certainly be tough for actors to kiss the same sex in front of the camera.

Well, the case was slightly different for Jitendra who said, "As soon as I heard that the film was about a gay love story, it was obvious that there would be romance.

"The concept of two guys falling in love and their feelings towards each other was important to be portrayed. So, I was not very hesitant regarding the script and the kissing scene."

But he added that he was in continuous "anticipation" mode, always questioning his comfort of going with the scene.

"However, Ayushmann and the entire crew created a very comfortable space for me," he shared with Hindustan Times.

Jitendra describes how was his kiss with Ayushmann

The fun part came when Jitendra described how the kiss felt or how kissing a boy is different than a girl, he told, "It was not very different from kissing a girl. Daadhi thodi chubhti hai (laughs), but yeah, it is the same."

His upcoming feature is the sequel to the 2017 film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and is about a homosexual couple who will fight all odds for their love, and will level important questions regarding same-sex relationships.

The trailer of the film which was out a few days back seemed promising with good laughter gags in between.

Earlier, Ayushmann while speaking on the topic had said, "I had no apprehensions whatsoever for playing a gay character and we needed a mass or a mainstream hero to do such kind of roles in order to normalize it. There is a risk in playing a gay role and I have high hopes from the film."

Ayushmann's parent's reaction after seeing the film's trailer

"When I showed them the trailer of the film, they absolutely loved it. They saw it on loop and laughed all the way through. I was thrilled with this reaction from them because I realized immediately that the subject, my character has appealed and connected with them," he added.

The film will open in theatres on February 21.