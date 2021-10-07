https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/766045/shah-rukh-khan-gauri-stop-bollywood-celebs-visiting-them-mannat.jpg IBTimes IN

Ever since Aryan Khan's arrest in the alleged drugs case, several old interviews and news of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been making its way back. After Shah Rukh Khan's old clip from Simi Garewal's interview where he talked about son doing drugs went viral, it is now the old rumours of Gauri Khan being caught with drugs at Berlin airport has picked up again.

Gauri Khan's alleged drug connection

As per various news reports, Gauri Khan was allegedly caught with some marijuana at Berlin airport. The alleged incident dates back to several years and no official confirmation ever came out. However, the buzz was quite strong about it having happened, says a Free Press Journal report. There were also the reports of Gauri Khan having denied any such mishappenings and rubbished reports of her being a "drug addict" in an interview with a magazine.

YouTube

Aryan Khan in NCB custody

The nation came to a standstill when Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB after a raid at a cruise rave party. Aryan has been kept in NCB custody and his next bail hearing is scheduled for October 7, 2021. Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant are the other people who have been arrested.

Several celebs have come out in support of the Khan family and called it a "witch hunt". Bollywood folks are also upset over the industry becoming a "soft target" for people. Amid all this, SRK's upcoming film, Pathan's shooting has been postponed. "While Siddharth and his unit were to head to Spain on October 7, Shah Rukh and Deepika were to fly out the next day. But with the latest events, it has been a tense situation for the superstar. Right now, the shoot of Pathan is the last thing on anyone's mind. There is no question of going ahead with the foreign schedule without Shah Rukh. The dates will likely be reworked after things settle down in Mumbai," says a report in a leading website.