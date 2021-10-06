Shah Rukh Khan's team has allegedly requested his Bollywood friends and well-wishers to not visit their home. The nation woke up to the shocking news of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, being detained by the NCB at a cruise raid during a rave party. Aryan has been sent to NCB custody till October 7, for further questioning. His lawyer is expected to file for another bail plea tomorrow.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have constantly been spotted visiting the court, NCB office, and their lawyer ever since their son's arrest. And while fans have thronged outside SRK's residence asking him to remain strong and extending solidarity, the power couple doesn't want their Bollywood friends visiting them. As per a report in India Today, SRK's team has asked people not to visit Mannat amid the ongoing legal tussle.

The reason

The report states that the request has been made considering the sensitivity of the matter and security issues. Salman Khan was the first one to reach SRK's home after Aryan Khan's arrest. Sohail Khan's wife, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Alvira Agnihotri and few other celebs were spotted visiting Mannat days following Aryan's arrest. Social media has been taken up by SRK fans and followers ever since.

Celebs come out in support

From Shashi Tharoor, Hansal Mehta, Mika Singh, Sussanne Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy to many other celebs have come out supporting the actor and have called it a "witch hunt". They have also called out "personal vendetta" against the superstar. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, in an interview with ETimes, has said, "We are not targeting anyone at all. We have nothing against him. We have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months. Out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. How can you say that we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug-related criminals."