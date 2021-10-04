Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is facing the biggest problem of his lifetime, as the bail application of Aryan Khan, in connection with the Cordelia drug case. According to the latest updates, the 23-year-old has been sent to the custody of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) until Thursday by a Mumbai Court.

Pressure mounting on Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan's bail application was heard before the honorable court a couple of hours back, and during the hearing, NCB requested the court to extend the custodial time to unravel the mysteries surrounding the drug bust.

While extending the custody of Aryan Khan and seven others, a judge said that investigation is of prime importance, and it will help both the accused and the investigator to bring out the truth.

As the judge was pronouncing the judgment of the bail application, Aryan was calm and composed, while his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha broke down. The NCB informed the court that Aryan Khan's drug case involves international drug peddlers, and a thorough investigation is needed.

"Links in the form of code names show the involvement of international cartels. It is a group of persons, like a gang," the prosecution lawyer told the court.

Aryan Khan's arrest and denial of bail have put Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan under immense pressure, especially at this time when is trying to revive his career after a hiatus of three years. Until now, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Gouri Khan has commented on Aryan's arrest and further proceedings.

Cordelia drug case, and involvement of Aryan Khan

It was on Sunday that Aryan Khan, along with his friends were arrested, as they were traveling from Mumbai to Goa in a luxury cruise ship.

NCB raided the cruise and seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, and 5 grams of MD. According to reports, the seized drugs were hidden by the accused in underwear, and purses.

Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested a man named Shreyas Nair, in connection with the drug case. According to investigation officers, it was Shreyas who gave drugs to Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant.