Atlee is one of the most popular young filmmakers in Kollywood, and he has made several hit movies like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. Even though the director follows a huge fan following in all nooks of Tamil Nadu, his critics allege that the young filmmaker used to blatantly copy story ideas from movies made in the west. Atlee is currently busy with the filming of his new movie that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Priyamani in the lead roles, and the filming is progressing steadily in Pune. And now, the latest reports suggest that the storyline of this movie is inspired by the Spanish crime drama series Money Heist.

Shah Rukh Khan's movie inspired by Money Heist

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, one of the crucial subplots in this movie is inspired by Money Heist, a series that enjoys a huge following globally.

"It's a typical Atlee film with all the commercial trappings in the screenplay. While there are ample twists and turns in the narrative, one of the sub-plots is inspired by Money Heist. In a key juncture, the negative character of Shah Rukh Khan assembles a team and organizes the biggest bank heist one has ever heard of. The character on another side of the law is essentially a robber by profession, but with a strong backstory," a close source to the movie told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also added that this upcoming movie will be a high voltage mass masala entertainer which will feature Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The source even made it clear that the creative team of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies was also involved in the script development process.

Similarities between Atlee's Theri and Jason Stathan's Homefront

Earlier, several critics had alleged that Atlee's Theri that starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role was blatantly copied from the Hollywood movie Homefront. During the time of Theri's release, Atlee had claimed to have spent several years to complete the script of this movie. However, after the movie's release, several people alleged that the haunting past of the protagonist and the way in which Theri progressed was very similar to Homefront.