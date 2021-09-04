After being in the news for close to three years, Shah Rukh Khan's next movie with Tamil director Atlee Kumar has taken off. The shooting of the movie has reportedly commenced in Pune on Friday, 3 September.

New Updates

The makers are reportedly filming an action sequence. In the first schedule, Nayanthara, who is making her Bollywood debut with this flick, is taking part. The filming will be shifted to Mumbai Film City, later this month. GK Vishnu, who had earlier worked with Atlee in the films like Raja Rani and Mersal, is the cinematographer of the forthcoming movie.

However, the biggest development is the inclusion of top popular actors in the cast. Priyamani and Rana Daggubati have been roped in to play key roles in the Atlee Kumar-starrer.

Priyamani is basking in the success of The Family Man web series and Rana Daggubati has become a household name across the country following the gigantic success of the Baahubali series. With the two actors coming on board, the movie has not only become bigger and better but also become a pan-India film.

For Priyamani, this is her second film with Shah Rukh Khan after working with him in an item number in Chennai Express. Interestingly, the special song was first offered to Nayan who had rejected the offer after which Priya was approached by the makers.

Comedian Yogi Babu will be part of the cast.

On the other hand, youth sensation Anirudh Ravichander is expected to score music for the film. If true, this will mark his debut in Bollywood.

As far as the title is concerned, it is reported that the makers of the movie are considering 'Jawaan' as the name of the flick. It is said to be a thriller film, but not a remake of Atlee's earlier films although speculations have been doing rounds that he was remaking his earlier hit flick.