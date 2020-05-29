Shah Rukh Khan is known for his good looks and he makes sure to make everyone's heart skip a beat whenever he appeared on the silver screen. It has always been a pleasurable moment to see him flaunting his dimpled smile, wavy silk hair, and his signature style of spreading his arms it's all a treat to watch.

However, in the era of big muscles, chiselled body, and six-pack abs, he always managed to nail his performances despite the fact that other heroes of Bollywood were donning and it fact, it didn't even matter for him, until his elder son Aryan Khan forced him to work on his physique.

It was then when King Khan made his physique and just spread hotness with his hit song 'Dard-e-Disco' in 'Om Shaanti Om'. But do you know what actually motivated the actor for getting such six-packs in the age of forties?

How Aryan Khan motivated Shah Rukh to work on his physique

Well, during an appearance on Karan Johar's famous chat show, Koffee With Karan, Shah Rukh was asked by K Jo, "What made you make this change?"

To which the 54-year-old actor had revealed that Aryan Khan was quite disappointed after a girl called his father 'Fat and Ugly' and it affected him so much that he literally beat that girl when he was 9-year-old.

The actor said, "My son feels I am fat. He beat up a girl. First, she called me an 'a**hole'. He didn't react. Then she said I looked ugly in Kaun Banega Crorepati but he didn't react and controlled himself. Finally, when she said, 'Your father is fat,' he kicked her."

Aryan used to say dad you are 'fat': Shah Rukh Khan

The Zero actor further added that after Aryan's fight he got quite angry and upset with him. However, Aryan blamed Shahrukh itself for not having good physique.

Aryan said that it wasn't the girl's fault, it's Shah Rukh Khan's.

"Why are you fat? You are not ugly, I didn't mind. You look handsome on KBC. You're not an a**hole, I know. You're a cool guy. But you are fat, papa," Shah Rukh quoted his son on the show.

Well, we would say even though, Jr Khan's way of dealing with this situation was not right. But, whatever he did, it's outcome was great.