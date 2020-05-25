Bollywood's leading filmmaker Karan Johar celebrates his 48th birthday on the auspicious occasion of Eid. All of Karan Johar's industry friends including Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor penned some heartfelt birthday wishes for their darling friend.

Since the birthday boy is locked in his house, we hope he might be enjoying his 48th with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids. As Karan Johar had been keeping his fans as well as the paparazzi entertained amid lockdown period, by posting several fun pictures and videos of his two cute little toddlers Yash and Roohi, it's quite adorable to see him like this.

As a birthday treat for all K Jo fans, today we stumbled upon one of his earlier confessions which is sure to leave you shocked.

Karan Johar rejected Neha Dhupia's proposal thrice

When Karan made his grand appearance on Neha Dhupia's popular talk show No Filter Neha,

both of them got engaged in friendly banter, where Neha candidly revealed that she had proposed Karan Johar thrice (jokingly) but has always got rejected by him just because he has 'no interest in any of her body parts.'

Neha Dhupia said, "I have proposed marriage to Karan thrice at different places as a joke and each time he has turned me down. He is the only man who I have proposed marriage to. Apart from all the reasons he gave for turning me down, one of them was this."

Shocking, right? Even after being an unmarried man, K Jo had refused to marry the former Miss India winner, that too thrice!

Karan revealed that he once went shopping right after a lovemaking session

Apart from this, the witty filmmaker also revealed that he once went shopping right after he had sex and in fact, he thinks after sex, you really ought to buy yourself new clothes.

Furthermore, Karan went onto share details about his first sexual encounter right after his movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' had released.

He said, "It was New York. It was right after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released, and there was a little bit of confidence that had stepped up within and we went to something called the Bollywood Awards... I remember being in this hotel and not realising what being picked up means till the person got quite specific and I felt really great about myself because I was all of 140 kilos..."

"I landed up having sex and I actually was very grateful to that person. And I remember going to St Patrick's Cathedral and thanking the good Lord after that," Karan was quoted as saying per India Today.

OK, that was quite a bold movie to speak that out in public!!