Neha Dhupia is famous for her strong and bold avatar in Bollywood. Though she was not able to establish a strong career as an actress, many of her roles have been highly appreciated by fans. With chat shows 'BFFs With Vogue' and Jio Savan's #NoFilterNeha, made her a strong name in the industry. She has a strong bond with ace directors and stars of Bollywood and has been ruling millennial's hearts with her show Roadies.

Being quarantined, the star has been sharing quality time with her family and especially her daughter, Meher. Neha has been sharing various videos and pictures of Meher. Though Meher's face is not clear in any of the pictures, all the posts are filled with cuteness. Joining the bandwagon of posting workout at home videos, Neha has been lately flaunting her flexibility through various extensive Yoga Asanas. Neha started her career through a play called Graffiti and her beauty and brains justify the title of Femina Miss India, that she won in 2002.

Killing the Monday blues, Dhupia has shared a black and white picture of herself that will remind you of legendary actress Madhubala. With serenity in eyes and elegance in the pose, Neha is surely striking a resemblance to Bollywood heroine Madhubala. She completed the picture with a caption that read, "Looking up into the sky ... waiting for this cloud to clear out ... #throwback @sardarsinghvirk #day6 #lockdown #stayhomestaysafe."

Neha has been making headlines lately, not only for her killer looks but also because of her roadies controversy. Neha Dhupia on being trolled over the cheating comment passed by her during the Roadies audition this year. As per the video clip released by MTV, Neha can be seen bashing out at a contestant for slapping her girlfriend who was actually cheating on him with five other guys. She also defended the girl saying as far as cheating goes, "it's her choice".

She faced heavy criticism for the same and netizens trolled her badly for her comment. Internet was flooded with Neha Dhupia memes. Referring the trolls, Neha said, "Responding to the trolls, Neha wrote, "Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence."

"A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women's safety," she added.