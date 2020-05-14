There are some films that gain so much love, that they remain immortal. It's not every day that you find a film that managed to set itself in the minds of a generation. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai happens to be one of those films. Undeniably, that film will remain young at heart.

Making a film is also about getting the characters right. At the end of the day, the right actors make a huge difference in how a film turns out, and the public perception of the film. When it comes to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, while Rahul and Anjali may have been the main pair. Aman was definitely the one with the audience's heart.

How Salman Khan agreed to play Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Now, when one thinks about it, nobody else comes to mind when we think of Aman from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai except Salman Khan. But, what if he hadn't played the character? Seems blasphemous, doesn't it? But, when Karan Johar had gone to actors like Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh with the character, he was turned down.

Aman's character was memorable because he could have easily been a negative character, who opposed the main pairing. Instead, he chose to give up the girl. Another reason why other actors may have turned down the film was that Aman appears mainly in the second half.

Karan Johar and Salman Khan discussed how Salman agreed to be Aman on Koffee with Karan. The story goes, Alvira, Salman's sister had actually met Karan who was planning to make his first film and pitched him to Salman saying he's a good guy. The two met at Chunky Panday's party and that's when Salman asked him to come to meet him.

Karan Johar who was hesitant and went to narrate him the script especially since Khan was only in a pair of shorts and narrated the first half. That's when Salman Khan said he'd do the film. But, Karan Johar said he was in the second half, but Khan who had got a sense of where the story was going to go agreed without hesitance. In the interview though, Salman Khan said even though they had a good rapport, they didn't work together again, interestingly. We hope they do.